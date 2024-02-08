Tom Brady celebrates with his 3 sisters Julie, Nancy, and Maureen: ‘We love you so much’

Tom Brady is a family man. The fan-favorite athlete shared a sweet moment with his sisters, celebrating the birthday of his eldest sister Maureen, and posing with them in recently shared photos.

“Happy birthday to the best athlete in the fam,” the popular quarterback wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo during his family reunion, embracing Maureen, who turned 54. Brady was all smiles alongside 49-year-old Julie and 47-year-old Nancy.

“We love you so so much,” he wrote, tagging Maureen on his Instagram Stories. While Brady is known for keeping his personal life private, he previously shared some sweet words about his sisters, celebrating National Siblings Day and opening up about his appreciation for them, being the youngest in the family.

“When you are the youngest of 4 kids and you have 3 older sisters who are as loving and protective and caring as these 3 women, you count your blessings every day!“ he previously wrote on Instagram, adding, ”I love you thanks for always being there for me.”

Brady is known for being a family man, as he is constantly sharing quality time with his children, and is successfully co-parenting with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The supermodel shared her thoughts about their different ways of parenting during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Sometimes, I get pushback [from the kids], especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways,” she said to the publication. “The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,’” she stated.