Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby girl Amora

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed an adorable baby girl named Amora Princess Wilson. The singer took to social media to introduce her and Russell’s third child together.

The snap shows the newborn rocking a black hat that reads her moniker. Although it is unknown when Amora was born, she weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce. “We Love You so much!” she captioned the image.

In addition to Amora, whose Spanish origin name means “love,” the famous couple share a daughter, Sienna, 6, and a son, Win. The athlete is also the stepfather to Ciara’s 9-year-old son.

In 2022, Ciara guest hosted an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was joined the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. During their time together, Wilson surprised the singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby.

The adorable moment happened right after Ciara joked to the studio audience that her husband makes her nervous.

“Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?” Russell asked the audience. as Ciara looked surprised, he dropped to one knee and asked, “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”

He continued, “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.”

Ciara went on to add that even though she already has her hands full with their three kids at home, she absolutely loves seeing her husband in “daddy mode,” saying that it’s “one of the sexiest things” about him.