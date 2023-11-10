See Shakira’s reaction to Lele Pons imitating her dance moves

Since the beginning of this season’s Dancing With The Stars (ABC), Lele Pons has shown that there’s nothing like the Latin flavour. The Venezuelan singer has fully committed herself to both rehearsals and performances. In fact, before the season’s kickoff, she openly shared the visible physical transformations resulting from her intense training. In the latest episode, Pons seized the opportunity to pay homage to one of her idols, Shakira. However, what took her by surprise was the Colombian star’s unexpected reaction upon seeing her imitation of her dance moves.

On November 7th, Lele appeared on the famous reality show with her dance partner Brandon Armstrong, delivering an incredible performance inspired by the acclaimed Colombian singer. Wowing the audience with her captivating hip movements to the beat of “Whenever Wherever,” one of Shakira’s biggest hits, the Venezuelan influencer turned heads in a dazzling shiny top paired with a fringed miniskirt. “We are very proud of you, my love! You did awesome ❤️❤️❤️,” commented Guaynaa, Lele’s husband, on her post showcasing a snippet of her dance.

Hours before her performance, Lele had already shared with her followers on her Instagram that she had prepared this routine. “Tonight I will dance to Shakira!! My idol!!🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote in her post, sharing some photos from rehearsals. She also included a photo posing with the Colombian singer. “This dance means the world to me @dancingwiththestars!!” she added in her message, urging her fans to vote for her.

©@lelepons



Lele rehearsing with Brandon Armstrong.

Lele’s followers reacted by sending messages of support and wishing her the best for her performance. She probably didn’t expect her post to reach Shakira herself. The performer of “Monotonía” reacted to the post by adding several emojis: a heart, fire, and clapping hands (❤️🔥👏).

Even though she didn’t get the top score among the contestants, Lele was more than happy, knowing that Shakira had reacted to her post, expressing heartfelt support. Overwhelmed with emotion, she exclaimed in her stories, “Oh my God! She commented on my post about her. I’m in tears! This feels like a victory,” while sharing a screenshot capturing the Colombian star’s reaction.

©@lelepons



Lele is a huge Shakira fan.

Shakira will be at the Latin GRAMMYs 2023

The Latin Recording Academy has announced additional names of artists participating in the 24th edition of the Latin Grammys, which will take place on November 16th in Seville, Spain. Among them is Shakira, who has seven nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, and Best Urban Song.

Related Video: Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend $30K Monthly in Child Support Loading the player...