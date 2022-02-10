Shakira and Lele Pons look like sisters in a throwback photo

If you are a fan of Lele Pons, you probably know that Shakira means the world to her. Self-described as one of the Colombian singer’s die-hard fans, Pons took to social media to share a throwback photo of the moment they met back in 2018.

“Shakira and Me. Throwback to when I met my #1 idol! wrote Lele on her Instagram account, referring to when she attended Shakira’s concert in 2018, wearing the “Waka Waka” interpreter’s merch and rocking the same hairstyle.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE I MET @shakira,” she wrote back then. “IM STILL CRYING!!! I’ve waiting for this moment for so long! Finally after 20 years of listening to her music and dancing to her songs I got to meet my #1 idol!!! She means everything to me! BEST NIGHT EVER !!!!!” she added.

In 2020, and ahead of the Super Bowl Halftime show, Lele Pons paid homage to the Latinas who came before her. The comedian and singer honored Shakira and Jennifer Lopez with an amazing dance video alongside her best friend and dancer Montana Tucker.