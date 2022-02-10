Shakira and Lele Pons look like sisters in a throwback photo
Die-hard fan

Shakira and Lele Pons look like sisters in a throwback photo

Pons took to social media to remember the moment they met back in 2018

By Shirley Gómez -New York

If you are a fan of Lele Pons, you probably know that Shakira means the world to her. Self-described as one of the Colombian singer’s die-hard fans, Pons took to social media to share a throwback photo of the moment they met back in 2018.

“Shakira and Me. Throwback to when I met my #1 idol! wrote Lele on her Instagram account, referring to when she attended Shakira’s concert in 2018, wearing the “Waka Waka” interpreter’s merch and rocking the same hairstyle.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE I MET @shakira,” she wrote back then. “IM STILL CRYING!!! I’ve waiting for this moment for so long! Finally after 20 years of listening to her music and dancing to her songs I got to meet my #1 idol!!! She means everything to me! BEST NIGHT EVER !!!!!” she added.

Related

Guaynaa suffers injuries in serious car accident in Los Angeles

Lele Pons top 10 funniest posts of 2021

10 of the Best Celebrity TikTok’s of the Week: Guaynna, LeLe Pons, and More

In 2020, and ahead of the Super Bowl Halftime show, Lele Pons paid homage to the Latinas who came before her. The comedian and singer honored Shakira and Jennifer Lopez with an amazing dance video alongside her best friend and dancer Montana Tucker.

Lele started the video dancing to the rhythm of “Hips Don’t Lie,” and JLo’s superfan Montana channeled the Bronx diva with a routine of “Get Right.”


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more