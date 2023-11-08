Patrick Dempsey had the best reaction to being named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Patrick Dempsey has been declared 2023’s Sexiest Man Alive by People. The Hollywood actor has been known as ‘McDreamy’ following his success in Grey’s Anatomy, however, he was already considered a handsome star from the start of his career in the entertainment industry.

The 57-year-old actor is opening up about the recognition, revealing that he was “shocked” when he was given the news. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive,” he said to People, adding that he is “glad it’s happening at this point in my life.”

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid! I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position,” the actor explained, admitting that he was not expecting to be named Sexiest Man Alive.

“So my ego is good,” he added. Dempsey also said that his kids are probably “just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be. Which is good, they keep me young.” The actor shares 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby, and 21-year-old Talula with his wife Jillian Dempsey.

Fans of the actor have shared their excitement about the recognition. “I’m shocked that he wasn’t the sexiest man alive sooner. I have seen this man in person. This award is well deserved,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “He’s gotten better with age!! I Love Patrick!!” adding, “GREAT PICK!!!!”

