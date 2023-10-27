Ivanka Trump’s Halloween family tradition: Their journey through the years

As Halloween approaches, many families across the United States are busy preparing costumes, carving pumpkins, and getting ready for a night of spooky fun. For Ivanka Trump, the Halloween season holds a special place in her heart as she took to social media to share a heartwarming reel filled with throwback Halloween memories. This collection of photos and videos captures her journey through various costumes and showcases how she has passed down the tradition to her children.

With the caption, “Counting down to Halloween with some unforgettable family moments from Halloween past,” Ivanka Trump invites us to stroll through her family’s Halloween history.

©GettyImages



Ivana Trump with her daughter Ivanka, who just turned 21, at Dolce & Gabbana’s Halloween Party at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. October 31, 2002.

In the reel, Ivanka Trump gives us a glimpse into her family’s Halloween celebrations. The photos and videos included her and her siblings as children, decked out in creative and adorable costumes.

One of the highlights of the video is Ivanka herself, donning costumes of iconic characters. She can be seen as Wonder Woman and Cat Woman, demonstrating her flair for creativity and her love for embracing different roles during the festive season.

However, the true stars of the show in Ivanka’s Halloween journey are her children. The reel showcases many adorable and imaginative costumes that her kids have worn over the years. From the Lion from the Wizard of Oz to Winnie the Pooh, from angels to astronauts, from police officers to firefighters, and from princesses to Mickey Mouse, it’s clear that Ivanka’s children have inherited her enthusiasm for Halloween.

The variety of costumes reflects the changing interests and personalities of her kids and the joy of dressing up and embodying different characters that Halloween brings.

In addition to the costume parade, the reel includes heartwarming moments of Ivanka and her husband at a pumpkin patch. The images show the couple enjoying quality family time as they select pumpkins to carve. Choosing the perfect pumpkin and transforming it into a spooky or funny masterpiece is a quintessential part of the Halloween experience.