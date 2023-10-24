Michelle Obama to narrate beloved children’s book

Michelle Obama is taking on a new book project. The former First Lady will be the narrator of a new edition of “Where the Wild Things Are,” the beloved children’s book written by Maurice Sendak.

HarperCollins announced that the new edition would go on sale this October 31st, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the book’s release. “Maurice Sendak would have been absolutely delighted with Mrs. Obama’s superb rendition of ‘Where the Wild Things Are,’ and her strong commitment to children is much admired by us all in the Sendak household,” said Lynn Caponera, the president and treasurer of the Maurice Sendak Foudation.

Michelle Obama has some experience in reading Sendak’s work. In 2012, she and Barack Obama read “Where the Wild Things Are” in Easter. The two were located at the South Lawn of the White House, welcoming a group of children who where there to enjoy the story. As the Obamas provided a dramatic reading of the story, kids pitched in from the lawn with sound effects of their own, sharing their best roars and claw hands.

©GettyImages



Michelle and Barack Obama reading “Where the Wild Things Are” on Easter

Michelle Obama’s experience as an author

Michelle Obama is an author, publishing various books following her time in the White House. Over the past years, she’s published three books called “American Grown,” “Becoming,” and “The Light We Carry.” Her most recent release became a New York Times and USA Today best seller, and is filled with practical tips for staying hopeful and maintaining positive relationships in today’s world.