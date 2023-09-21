Leo Messi reveals he wants to be a dad again: ‘Let’s see if we get a girl’

Lionel Messi has made it clear that one of the perks of moving to Miami was spending more time with his family. While his move to Inter Miami C.F. has been a resounding success, it’s clear that it has also positively impacted their family, who seem to be blending into Miami easily. Recently, Messi revealed that he’s not totally shut off to the possibility of being a dad again, especially if a little girl is a possibility.

©@leomessi



Messi and Roccuzzo in Miami

From his home in Miami, Messi opened up about his home life, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, and his future. “We’d like to have a baby again,” he said while chatting to Migue Granados for the streaming channel OLGA. Still, he makes it clear that there are no plans yet. “We’re not searching, but we’ll see if a baby girl arrives,” he said.

The 36 year old soccer player shared some of the new routines he’s built since he arrived to Miami from France. “I finish training at 1pm, then I go home and Antonela and I have lunch. I take a nap and we watch TV or movies,” he said.

©@antonelaroccuzzo



Messi and Roccuzzo have been together for decades

“At 9pm, the babies are going to bed, allowing me and Antonela to relax a bit. We have an early dinner and then we watch TV.” Messi also revealed that he spends a lot of time on his phone, but that he’s very selective with what he does online. “I spend a lot of time on my phone. But I don’t give away likes or comments, because afterwards someone posts it and then it’s everywhere. I’d rather not.”

Lionel Messi, Antonela’s biggest fan

Lionel Messi’s success isn’t limited to his career. From home, he’s created a safe and peaceful life that accompanies him and supports him on the court, providing the perfect backdrop for some of his life’s biggest achievements.

©@antonelaroccuzzo



Roccuzzo with their sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro

Over the course of his interview, he revealed how much he admired his wife, whom he met when they were teens. “Antonela is a great mom, I admire her a lot,” he said. “She spends 24 hours with them. I travel a lot of works, for matches and trips with Argentina or the team. Sometimes we leave for a month or more and she stays with the kids all day,” he said.