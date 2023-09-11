Bruno Mars ‘finally’ returned to Brazil and the footage is epic

Bruno Mars’ Brazilian fans have been begging him to return and perform for the country, and they finally had their dreams come true over the weekend.

The singer performed at the first ‘The Town’ festival at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, which was expected to attract half a million people over the five-day event. On Monday, he shared an epic video montage on social media showing his time at the festival and walking through the city streets.



Fresh from his performances with a smile on his face, the singer wrote, “It’s been 6 long years but I finally ‘Come to Brasil’ Thank you São Paulo for two incredible nights. I LOVE YOU! Sincerely, Your Bruninho.” It seems like the last time the 37-year-old performer was in Brazil, was in 2017 for his 24K Magic World Tour. He set the video to a song all about Mars going to Brazil made by music producers, Stereotypes. Festivalgoers had huge smiles on their faces as they watched him perform.





The first ‘The Town’ festival

The festival’s first edition line-up included musical acts from Mars, Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Foo Fighters, and Post Malone. See some of other posts shared from artists from their time at the festival below.

Demi Lovato:



Post Malone:



Iggy Azalea:



Foo fighters:

