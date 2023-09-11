Jennifer Aniston is all smiles in black bikini during tropical vacation with celebrity friends

Jennifer Aniston is living her best life with her celebrity friends! The Hollywood star gave a glimpse of her summer vacation with Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman, enjoying the warm weather and working on her tan. The actress shared a video from her tropical getaway, where she can be seen walking on the beach.

The 54-year-old star showed off her incredible figure, wearing a black bikini. Jennifer had seemingly spent the day swimming in the ocean and suntanning, as her hair was wet in the video while wearing a black-and-white towel wrapped around her waist.

The actress was holding a cocktail in her hand while sharing a sweet moment with her friends. She also wore a straw hat and a pair of glasses to protect herself from the sun. The clip was part of her recent “Summertime photo dump,” in which she shared some other fun moments from the past few weeks.

Another photo shows Jennifer giving her best pose wearing a chic black dress next to Jimmy’s wife Molly McNearney, and Jason’s wife Amanda Anka, as well as a pic where the group of friends can be seen engaging in a casual conversation and walking around their vacation spot.

The actress showed her fans and followers a photo of her adorable pups Lord Chesterfield and Clyde. Jennifer is also known for keeping a healthy lifestyle, always working out, and including beauty treatments in her daily routine. In one of the photos, the star is seen in what appears to be a sauna suit, relaxing while being accompanied by two of her friends.