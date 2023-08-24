Camila Coelho: Her life beyond social media

When Camila Coelho ﻿began creating beauty tutorials on YouTube, the term “influencer” didn’t carry the same weight and significance it does today. Furthermore, pursuing it as a full-fledged career was deemed unthinkable. However, within just a few years, the landscape of social media underwent a transformative shift, turning content monetization into a tangible reality.

Coelho’s journey in the United States began at the age of 14, when she left behind a small town in Brazil. This significant step was prompted by her mother’s pursuit of a better life for both herself and her children following a divorce. Later, it was Camila’s genuine passion for makeup which led her to take a position at the Dior Beauty counter, situated within one of the United States’ most iconic department stores, Macy’s, in Boston.

Unsure about her future and with a strong desire for financial independence, Coelho graduated high school with honors and boldly chose to forgo college. And from her early days on social media, Coelho always embraced openness, often recounting her story and humble beginnings.

At that time, the Latin entreprenuer could not have imagined that her path would eventually lead her to become a public figure with over 12 million followers across various social media platforms, marking numerous significant milestones. Notably, she made history in 2018 as the first influencer-led makeup to collaborate with the prestigious French beauty company Lancôme. Yet, her accomplishments extend further. She has graced the esteemed haute couture catwalks and red carpets at illustrious events like the MET Gala. In 2019, she achieved another pinnacle by introducing her fashion label, the Camila Coelho Collection.

Moreover, despite the difficulties of the pandemic, Coelho’s determination stood out. During this challenging time, she successfully launched her beauty brand, Elaluz, showcasing her impressive skills as the CEO. Today, this mother, wife, entrepreneur, and beauty and fashion businesswoman, relishes the rewards of hard work, navigating a path that hasn’t been devoid of obstacles and challenges.

Camila, who proudly identifies as Latina, has been candid about her roots, fears, battle with epilepsy, pressures of always looking perfect, and motherhood. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Camila speaks with raw honesty about these and many other topics.

“I thought I was going to give birth very easily, but I was in labor for more than 24 hours. Finally I had to have a C-section. Then it was the hormones; I was very emotional. I remember feeling guilty for being sad. I had given birth and that had always been my biggest dream.” - Camila Coelho -