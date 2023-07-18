Gigi Hadid was arrested at the airport in the Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid was arrested earlier last week. The 28-year-old was stopped at the Cayman Islands airport after arriving in a private plane with her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy. The two were then stopped by Customs & Border Control agents.

The Daily Mail reports that Hadid’s luggage was searched by Customs & Border Control agents, who found a small amount of marijuana and some related paraphernalia. The two women were tehn taken to the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center and were released on bail. They had to appear in court, where they plead guilty and were fined $1,000 each.

While CBD is allowed for medicinal use in the islands since 2016, recreational marijuana remains illegal. “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” said Hadid’s representative. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

Despite the legal hurdles, Hadid has been posting about her trip on social media and appears to be enjoying herself. Over the past couple of days she’s shared various photos and stories of herself that show her making the most of the sun, the water, and her friends. A post shows her sunbathing and showing off a henna tattoo on her leg as she smiles for the camera.

