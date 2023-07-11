Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva celebrate their wedding with three days of festivities in Spain

Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva said “I do” last weekend in a spectacular wedding with three days of celebrations. Our sister magazine ¡HOLA! Spain had full access to the special festivities, in Madrid, Spain, at the El Rincón estate. It was a very special location for the bride, just a few miles from the capital. The wedding comes nine months after their engagement.

The Marquise de Griñón celebrated her union with Íñigo in style before hundreds of guests in a celebration that has already received the title of ‘wedding of the year’ in Spain.



Íñigo Onieva and Tamara Falcó are already husband and wife



The daughter of Isabel Preysler and the late Carlos Falcó, wore a bridal look by Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera. The wedding dress was 'royal' inspired, reminiscent of a similar look to the princesses and queens of the royal families of Europe, such as Queen Letizia of Spain or Kate, the princess of Welsh.







Among the guests were friends and loved ones of the bride and groom, such as Ana Boyer and Julio Iglesias Jr., and Chábeli Iglesias, brothers of the bride. Notably absent from the celebration was her brother, Enrique Iglesias, is also married.

The celebrations for the bride and groom began on Friday, July 7, with a party hosted by the couple at the Mandarin Oriental Ritz Hotel in Madrid. The next day, Saturday, July 8, the big moment took place: the dream wedding of Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva at El Rincón, a magnificent and historic property in Aldea del Fresno, almost 37 miles (60 kilometers) from the capital. According to HELLO! Spain, the Marquise de Griñón wore two wedding dresses, and there were more than 400 people among the attendees.

Late at night, after the ceremony, Íñigo surprised his wife with a drone show. In the sky of El Rincón, hundreds appeared to form the initials “TF” and “IO” -'Tamara Falcó' and 'Íñigo Onieva'- with the message: “Love is in the air (Love is in the air).”

After several hours of dancing, laughter, and festivities, the wedding ended late at night, and the next day the newlyweds entertained their guests with one last gathering. Together with their closest friends, the spouses reminisced on the best moments of the night at lunch at the luxurious Ritz hotel in Madrid.

Meanwhile, at Isabel Preysler's house, in Puerta de Hierro, another gathering was held, a more intimate one between her loved ones. Julio Iglesias Jr. shared some photos on social media showing lunch with his maternal family, who are of Filipino roots. The 50-year-old singer even shared a selfie next to his sister Ana Boyer.



Ana Boyer and Julio Iglesias Jr. at the post-wedding lunch at their mother's house

