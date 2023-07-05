Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck played pickleball with their kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent their 4th of July holiday having fun with their family. The pair spent the day in The Hamptons, where they were photographed doing various things, including a match of pickleball.
Pickleball is one of the world’s trendiest sports, mixing sports like tennis, ping pong and badminton, and resulting in a more accessible game for all types of players and athletes. Photos show Affleck and Lopez partnered up to take down their kids. Affleck wore jeans, a belt and a grey t-shirt, while Lopez wore some shorts, a white tank top and an open button up on top. The two wore sneakers and appeared to have a great time as they played, with Affleck celebrating their win with both hands outstretched.
Affleck celebrated their win by hugging Lopez and his son, Samuel, who joined them for a match. They were also accompanied by Emme and Violet, Lopez and Affleck’s eldest kids. The family sat down after their match and spent some time together shielding themselves from the sun.
The day before, Affleck and Lopez were joined by Violet, and attended a white party hosted by Michael Rubin. The event was attended by some of the most notorious celebrities in the world, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, The Kardashians, and more.