Lady Gaga shares makeup-free selfies in bed

Lady Gaga recently had fans talking about her appearance, but a recent makeup-free selfie shows she’s still the same beautiful singer. On Thursday, the “Paparazzi” singer shared some fresh-face moments from the bed as she celebrates her company Haus Labs b Lady Gaga.



Gaga made her name known with her music, but she has proved her talent expands into film, business, and the beauty industry. In 2022, Haus Labs renamed itself Haus Labs by Lady Gaga from Haus Laboratories as part of its rebranding campaign. The relaunch includes a partnership with Sephora as its retail outlet.

“I’ve always been so inspired by beauty and fashion from the UK, and how bold and innovative it is,” she wrote in the caption. The actress called the company “bold and innovative in its artistry and formulas, combining beautiful colors with skin-loving ingredients that make our makeup good for your skin!”



She shared her excitement about the launch with Sephora saying she was “honored to see “all of the incredible love from the beauty community there.” “I love you all and am so happy to see you creating with our products!” She concluded.

Although fans are excited for the artist, they are also ready for new music. “Give us music, we have enough makeup,” read one of the top-liked comments. “We are starving for something new girl,” read another.