All about Henry Jacquez’s $41,900 Clic-Clac Rafael Nadal Edition

Rafael Nadal is currently taking a break from tennis as he continues to recover from a leg injury. While he has been forced to step back from his sport- on the business side, things are still going strong. The athlete and his wife, Maria Perello, recently collaborated with Henry Jacquez for the “In All Intimacy” collection, and soon the brand will release a limited edition Clic-Clac with a $41,900 price tag.



Henry Jacquez’s Clic-Clac holds a balm-like perfume meant to fit in every pocket, with an interchangeable capsule of solid perfume. The limited edition Clic-Clac has not been released yet and will follow the “In All Intimacy” collection towards the end of the year. It will cost $41,900 and is limited to 120 pieces.



It’s made from grade 5 Titanium, with a discrete nod to tennis in the form of a sweeping neon yellow abstract line, reminiscent of a ball. The limited edition piece is described as a tribute to Jacquez and Nadal’s friendship. Purchase of the Clic-Clac will also include one solid perfume of your choice.





Don’t have $41,900 but still want to smell like Nadal or his wife Perello? The “In All Intimacy” fragrances are in stores now, and each scent, Rafael Nadal No. 1, No. 2, and Maria Perello is $1,360. The partnership is described in a press release as, “the first time that creations of the Maison’s usually very private and personal bespoke process are shared.”

“For me, it is important for my perfume to become part of my identity, and to perfectly match my personality,” Perello said in a statement.