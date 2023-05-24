Clarissa Molina breaks silence about her separation from Vicente Saavedra

A few days ago, Clarissa Molina confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for months. She and her ex-fiancé, Vicente Saavedra, decided to end their relationship and call off the wedding engagement they announced in March 2022 - which had many of the fans of the Latina TV host excited. After the former Nuestra Belleza Latina, Clarissa, released a statement confirming the separation, she headed to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to film a new movie. At first, she kept her distance to avoid discussing the matter. However, the Dominican beauty has now broken her silence to address her separation and explain how things are between her and her ex.

After postponing the wedding for almost a year, the host of El Gordo y la Flaca and the music producer stopped posting pictures together, raising suspicions among their followers. Always discreet about her personal life, Clarissa had not shared any of this with her colleagues on the Univision show. “Any separation, whether for one or two years, is difficult. When there’s a couple, things are dealt with between them. We kept everything low-key and private. We were handling everything that way,” she expressed to Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan.

“You all knew about my relationship. I was so happy with Vicente! It truly was a beautiful relationship, and that’s what I take with me. I cherish all those memories in my heart, knowing that I shared all of that with you, with the fans,” she added, reminiscing about those days when it was common to see her embracing Vicente at parties, red carpets, or enjoying the sea on romantic vacations.

Despite how much her fans rejoiced in seeing her happy, Clarissa and Vicente kept the best memories in their personal photo albums. “The moments that I truly treasure are the ones without cameras, where it was just him and me,” she said with a smile about Ozuna’s manager, whom she met while working on a movie with the singer.

The enduring love between the two and the door open for a second chance

With her words, Clarissa confessed that things ended well between her and Vicente, and their current relationship is amicable, with great affection. “There is a love between partners, and right now, there is a family love. He will always be able to count on me,” she calmly expresses.

Reflecting on their courtship and engagement, she added, “I learned a lot from him, and he learned a lot from me. We both took different paths. Who knows what the future holds, but for now, we move forward.” It is uncertain what may happen in a few months or years, but the actress assures that Vicente can rely on her for anything. Furthermore, they are still in communication: “I know we will always be in touch. That’s for sure,” she concluded.

