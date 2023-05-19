Emily Ratajkowski announces swimwear collab with stunning bikini pics

Emily Ratajkowski just launched a new swimwear collaboration. The model and writer shared a group of stunning photos on her Instagram, showing off the new swimsuits with the help of a steamy photoshoot.

The announcement of the partnership is simple, simply tagging the name of her own swimwear brand Inamorata Woman, and their new partners, Mirror Palais. The photos show her standing under the shower in an orange bikini, wearing no extra accessories. The end result is a stunning photoshoot that makes her look as if she’s ready for the beach and the summer.

Mirror Palais explained the collaboration further in an Instagram post. “Growing up in New York so far away from my family in Brasil I’ve always longed for a deeper connection to my culture. My mom spoke Portuguese at home, would take us to churrasco with friends in Astoria and play Chico Buarque de Holanda & Rita Lee on the weekends while we cleaned the house, but we didn’t get to visit often because we couldn’t afford to,” wrote Marcelo Gaia, the founder of Mirror Palais. “I have a deep admiration and respect for Emily and am so honored to share a piece of this beautiful culture with her, and her first caipirinha de maracujá. I hope you guys love this collection we designed together as much as we do.”

Ratajkowski founded Inamorata Woman in 2017. “It is that beach attitude taken to the city,” said Ratajkowski when discussing the swimsuit brand at its launch. “It’s not about the body-- it’s about the confidence, it’s about self-love.”

