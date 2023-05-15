Becky G demands ‘respect’ after a chaotic encounter with paparazzi in Mexico

Becky G took to social media to demand “respect” following a tumultuous encounter with paparazzi after landing at Mexico’s airport. The singer, actress, and businesswoman was surrounded at the Mexico City International Airport when the paparazzi spiraled out of control trying to get a quote from her.

In a viral video, a chaotic scene unfolds as individuals can be seen sprinting, shouting, and stumbling in a hazardous situation.

need these paparazzi freaks FAR away from becky g cause this video just pissed me off pic.twitter.com/xDLy3mfLTY — tony (@cerotez) May 13, 2023

Although Becky G’s security team intervened and safely took her out of the situation, the “Sin Pijama” interpreter shared a post addressing the problem. The star said she was unforgettable and concerned with the behavior at the airport and demanded respect and boundaries, especially since the paparazzi and some reporters began asking her about the status of her relationship with Sebastian Lletget, who publicly apologized after infidelity rumors began circulating.

“First of all, I want to say to all the people who were there; I hope you’re doing well. I know it was a very intense moment, a crazy moment, and honestly, it’s something that impacted me in a very strong way, and I want to talk about it because I felt so nervous, too,” she said on her Instagram Stories in Spanish.

“Boundaries, guys, we have to have boundaries,” she added.

Becky G continued: “I’m trying to do my thing, and it has nothing to do with drama, gossiping, and talking about the negative things in life. If there’s something to say, I’m going to say it, and if there’s nothing to say, I’m not going to say it. This is a mutual relationship. If I give you respect, please, and vice versa too. That’s the only thing I ask for.”

Becky G also said she is experiencing anxiety after the incident at the airport. “When I feel so uncomfortable, and I feel like I can’t connect because I don’t feel safe,” she said, “I didn’t want to stay quiet because I know ‘calladita más bonita’ but no.”

Becky G (@iambeckyg) sube un video donde habla de lo sucedido con los medios de comunicación en el aeropuerto de la Ciudad de México y aclara de que NO hablará de temas personales.



“Yo también estoy intentando hacerlo [mi trabajo]… y la mía no tiene nada que ver con drama, con… pic.twitter.com/iVAPtZTJCK — Becky G México (@BeckyGMexico2) May 13, 2023

Becky G’s experience at CDMX’s airport was ahead of her sold-out concert.