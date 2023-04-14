Coachella fashion: Paris Hilton’s best looks

The first weekend of Coachella is finally here! And with festival goers preparing to see their favorite artists take the stage, others are also paying close attention to the celebrities, models, and Hollywood stars, who are known for attending every year.

©Paris Hilton/Kevin Ostajewski





Among Coachella royalty, Paris Hilton has always been one of the most stylish celebs to show off her best outfits at the festival, or many of the exclusive after-parties. “Always so much fun putting together my Coachella looks!” Paris shared, making her fans wonder about her fashion moments for 2023.

©Paris Hilton/Kevin Ostajewski





It seems Paris will be attending weekend one of the highly anticipated festival. And while she still has yet to show her inspiration for this year’s looks, we can expect to see some similar styles return, including sheer mesh skirts, neon ensembles, and statement accessories, including headpieces and jewelry.

“Here are some of my popstar stage-worthy looks from last year,” the businesswoman wrote, sharing a series of photos, including one where she can be seen posing in front of the iconic Coachella Ferris Wheel.

“All of them are FABULOUS! 10s all around!” one person wrote, while someone else added,” I’m really digging the all white/cream ensemble with the macrame detailing and flowy sheer lace. And designer thigh highs? Chefs kiss. A true Coachella goddess.”