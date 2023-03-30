Kali Uchis wants fans to have more ‘empathy’ after difficult moments in Colombia

Kali Uchis recently faced a difficult moment just before her performance in Bogotá, Colombia. The singer was scheduled to take the stage at Festival Estereo Picnic over the weekend, with fans sharing their disappointment when she briefly decided to cancel on the same day she was supposed to perform, revealing she was struggling with her mental health.

The Colombian-American star changed her mind and went on stage, however many online users had already shared negative comments on social media, including hateful attacks directed at the singer.

“You don’t turn your back on your country,” one person wrote, while someone commented, “Don’t ask why we get annoyed with those so-called artists who brag about being Colombian and refuse to perform at a festival or give a PAID concert in their own country.”

Following the backlash Kali asked her fans to have empathy, as she was going through a difficult time, and said she would need time to heal. “I will do my show with the greatest dedication, despite feeling the way I feel,” she wrote. “So please, I hope you can understand that, despite [me having] the courage to stand on a stage for you, you can also have empathy.”

Kali got emotional during her performance in Bogotá. “Today I feel your love,” she said. “I am Colombian, from Pereira, but I never felt like I belonged here or in the United States,” she said, referring to her mixed identity.