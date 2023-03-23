Salma Hayek’s natural glow in makeup-free selfie

Salma Hayek is known for her incomparable beauty and incredible skin. The 56-year-old Hollywood star has kept her stunning appearance throughout her career, both glammed up posing for the cameras on the red carpet, and in her daily life, going on adventures and spending time with her family.

The actress has been enjoying her recent getaway with her husband François-Henri Pinault, which has definitely helped her to relax and take some time for herself, following her many film projects and busy schedule.

Salma shared three photos wearing little to no makeup, while taking in the scenic views of Jordan. The photos were taken at the perfect moment during golden hour, which highlighted her natural glow. “Inhaling the magic of Jordan,” she wrote, crediting her husband for the pics, “My Husband, François-Henri Pinault.”

The actress has been open about her skincare routine and beauty secrets, recently sharing a hilarious video eating chicken soup while having a golden mask at the same time. “This is my first time with a golden mask, and also my first time with the golden mask while having room service because I’m so hungry,” she wrote.

She previously revealed to Elle magazine that she uses “an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there’s no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us.”