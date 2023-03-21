Why Elon Musk replies to the press with the poop emoji

Elon Musk has made it very clear that he is not too fond of journalists’ questions about Twitter, following multiple controversial news articles since he became CEO of the company.

The communications teams behind Twitter decided to avoid any type of questions from reporters when the controversy started, however the press email address is now active for media questions and inquiries, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that Elon has changed his mind.

The new automatic reply to journalists from the official email address is simply a poop emoji, which seems to be a joke from Twitter’s CEO, as he tweeted about it to his 132.1 million fans and followers on the popular platform.

“Verified. Just sent a test email to press@twitter.com and got a message with [poop emoji] in the subject line,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “he’s not lying,” adding a screenshot of the automatic response.

The reply comes after it was reported that Twitter started to ban several accounts of many high-profile journalists covering news about the platform and Elon’s decision, following his $44 billion purchase of the company back in October.

The billionaire recently took back the title of the richest person in the world, after being dethroned by Bernard Arault, who is the CEO of French luxury brand LVMH. It was previously stated that Tesla stock declined last year after Elon struggled with the adcquisiton of Twitter.