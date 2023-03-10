Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Emily Ratajkowski, Chris Hemsworth, Selena Gomez, and more

The weekend is finally here! Get the party started by checking out a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. From North West to Jennifer Garner- these stars got creative on the app.

1. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski shares memories with her son Sylvester Apollo Bear for his 2nd birthday.

@emrata My beautiful baby turns 2 this week and the time has gone by as quickly as this video does. What a two years it’s been, Sly. So much joy, so much pain. So many lessons. I’ll do anything to keep you safe and make sure your life is a wonderful one. I love you more than you ever could know. ♬ Freefall - Relive

2. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is unimpressed with his makeup.

3. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez makes the most soothing makeup video ever. It gained over 10 million likes with over 52 million views.



4. Lizzo

Lizzo drinks wine all day in Paris.

5. Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson feels bonita after her Oscars fitting.



6. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth turns 85.

7. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas gets into editing featuring photos with his wife Priyanka Chopra.

8. North West and Kim Kardashian

North West and Kim Kardashian make a “disgusting” snack.

9. Becky G

Becky G celebrates the release of her new song with her supportive hubby Sebastian Lletget.

@iambeckyg Supportive hubby even when with the team for an away game 🥹🫶🏽 ARRANCA DISPONIBLE YA!!! ❤️ ♬ Arranca (feat. Omega) - Becky G

10. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner shares footage from her time reading to kids across America.