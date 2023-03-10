Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Emily Ratajkowski, Chris Hemsworth, Selena Gomez, and more

The weekend is finally here! Get the party started by checking out a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. From North West to Jennifer Garner- these stars got creative on the app.
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski shares memories with her son Sylvester Apollo Bear for his 2nd birthday.
@emrata
My beautiful baby turns 2 this week and the time has gone by as quickly as this video does. What a two years it’s been, Sly. So much joy, so much pain. So many lessons. I’ll do anything to keep you safe and make sure your life is a wonderful one. I love you more than you ever could know.♬ Freefall - Relive
2. Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds is unimpressed with his makeup.
@vancityreynolds
That’s Twice this happened.♬ SET ME FREE - TWICE
3. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez makes the most soothing makeup video ever. It gained over 10 million likes with over 52 million views.
4. Lizzo
Lizzo drinks wine all day in Paris.
@lizzo
I had a bottle of wine to myself♬ Special (feat. SZA) - Lizzo
5. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson feels bonita after her Oscars fitting.
@thekatehudson When you just finish your Oscars fitting 🌟 #oscars♬ HEYYY WAIT A SECOND - THEREALFIERY
6. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth turns 85.
@chrishemsworth Not too bad for turning 85 in the blink of an eye! #Limitlesswithchrishemsworth is now streaming on @disneyplus ♬ original sound - Chris Hemsworth
7. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas gets into editing featuring photos with his wife Priyanka Chopra.
8. North West and Kim Kardashian
North West and Kim Kardashian make a “disgusting” snack.
@kimandnorth
It was so disgusting please try 🍰🍓🍞🫓♬ Sucha Vibe - Kia Harper
9. Becky G
Becky G celebrates the release of her new song with her supportive hubby Sebastian Lletget.
@iambeckyg
Supportive hubby even when with the team for an away game 🥹🫶🏽 ARRANCA DISPONIBLE YA!!! ❤️♬ Arranca (feat. Omega) - Becky G
10. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner shares footage from her time reading to kids across America.
@jennifergarner Even if I’m a day late— I love to #ReadAcrossAmerica! Thank you, @savethechildrenus ♬ The Best Part - gardenstate & Bien