J Balvin gives intimate show to celebrate Michael Jordan’s birthday

Michael Jordan celebrated his 60th birthday in style. The legendary basketball player had a birthday party that was organized by his wife, Yvette Prieto, and that featured J Balvin as the evening’s entertainment.

©GettyImages



Prieto and Jordan

Telemundo reports that Jordan celebrated his birthday this past Friday, and that J Balvin put on an amazing and intimate show that delighted guests and that included hit songs like “Mi Gente”. Both Balvin and Jordan wore black over the course of the evening. Balvin also wore a luxurious watch, valued at $6,500,000 dollars.

Balvin has long been a fan of Jordan, for his achievements in basketball and in fashion. In the past, Balvin shared a photo of himself and his son wearing matching Jordan’s Nike shoes. Balvin has also collaborated with Jordan on different clothing items, including shoes, shirts, sweatshirts, and more.

Guests included Jordan’s closest friends and family, including Magic Johnson, another legendary basketball player who shared photos of the private celebration on his Twitter account.

Happy birthday to my brother, the legendary Michael Jordan! Michael’s wife Yvette threw him an amazing 60th birthday party and one of the best parties Cookie and I have ever been to! We sang and danced all night. pic.twitter.com/amYRpZdi0x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 18, 2023

Prieto, who was born in Cuba, is often praised by Jordan’s closest friends and credited as bringing him out of his shell a little bit. “Her making him do normal things is dope. It’s good for him. It’s kind of crazy,” said John Salley, one of Jordan’s former teammates.