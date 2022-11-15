Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto makes him do ‘normal stuff’

Michael Jordan’s wife, Yvette Prieto, is getting praised for helping him do normal stuff.

John Salley, one of Jordan’s teammates, made an appearance on the podcast “Club Shay Shay,” where he talked about Jordan and the positive influence that his wife has had on his life.

Prieto and Jordan at Derek Jeter’s red carpet event

The discussion was prompted after Shannon Sharpe, the show’s host and former professional football player, said that Jordan was known as a recluse throughout his professional career. Things changed after he met Prieto and began to be spotted outside more.

“His new wife is the bomb, too.” said Salley. “Her making him do normal things is dope. It’s good for him. It’s kind of crazy.” Salley and Jordan played basketball together at the Chicago Bulls, being a part of one of the most iconic teams in history.

Prieto and Jordan married in the year 2013, and have two children together: Victoria and Ysabel.

The two met in Miami

Prieto and Jordan met in Miami and confirmed their relationship by the year 2010, when they moved in together. Prieto is a Cuban-born model, having worked with designers like Alexander Wang over the course of her career. While the two are very private over their lives, they’ve been photographed enjoying themselves and having a good time on occasions. Per People magazine, the two go out with private security and even have codenames for themselves in public.