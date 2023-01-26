George Lopez mourns the death of TikTok star Randy Gonzalez

Sad news came Wednesday that TikTok star and father of three, Randy Gonzalez, has passed away. Randy was only 35 years old and had been battling stage 4 colon cancer since his diagnosis in 2021.
He made a lasting impression on the world, with over 15.9 million followers on the app. Following the news, George Lopez shared his condolences to the family, sharing a photo of Randy and his son Brice Gonzalez. Brice stars on Lopez and Lopez where he plays “Chance.”
Lopez shared a heartfelt caption writing, “The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendigo.”
Randy passed away in hospice on Wednesday, per TMZ. He told his followers about it in April 2022, six months after his diagnosis, which was presumably in October 2021. At the time, he said the doctors told him he had 2 or 3 years to live.
@enkyboys This what going on in my life,hope I answered y’all questions. Donate if you can if you can’t prayer works thanks so much for the love and support #enkyboys#enkyboy#Awarenessforcoloncancer♬ original sound - Enkyboy
The profile’s bio reads, “Enkyboys stands for #coloncancerawareness,” and Randy encouraged their fans to learn about the symptoms. “I kept it to myself, and I felt like it was selfish because I didn’t want to tell everybody my business because it was personal. But I feel like I can use my situation to give awareness for young men like myself,” he said in the video revealing his diagnosis.
Randy was married to Kimberly Gonzalez, who is the mother of Brice, and their two daughters Lauren Gonzalez and Aubree Gonzalez. Most of his videos were with the six-year-old, and they gained over 295 million likes since they started on the app in November 2019.
Riley Keough shares emotional tribute to mom Lisa Marie Presley ahead of memorial service
Ivana Trump’s will: $34 million in assets, including lavish condo to her ex-nanny
Priscilla Presley opens up about ‘very difficult time’ after Lisa Marie’s memorial service
The last video the Enykyboys shared was on December 7. Fans are using the comments to share their condolences, “Rest in eternal peace. My heart hurts for you and your family. You and your son were awesome to watch,” one user wrote. “Thank you for the joy and love your family has shared. We mourn with you & support you all during this difficult time!’ Another added.
@enkyboys When Brice travels from Texas to California 😆 #enkyboys#enkyboy♬ original sound - WE SCREAM MOJO🗣🐒
The day prior, on December 6, the father shared an update with the family back in Texas, where he explained he had to change his chemo because his current treatment was not working. “We haven’t posted because of me, ‘cause, I’m sick all the time, but we love y’all, we miss y’all, and we will be back,” he said in the clip. Brice ended it by telling fans to stay “strong.”
@enkyboys A little update on the family!🙌🏽❤️#enkyboys#enkyboy#enkyboysfamily♬ original sound - Enkyboy
According to the Colon Cancer Coalition, one in five colorectal cancer patients between the ages of 20 and 54. Overall, the lifetime risk of developing colon cancer is 1 in 23 for men (4.3%) and 1 in 25 (4%) for women, according to the American Cancer Society, per Newsweek. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 after battling it for four years.
Rest in peace.