George Lopez mourns the death of TikTok star Randy Gonzalez

Sad news came Wednesday that TikTok star and father of three, Randy Gonzalez, has passed away. Randy was only 35 years old and had been battling stage 4 colon cancer since his diagnosis in 2021.

He made a lasting impression on the world, with over 15.9 million followers on the app. Following the news, George Lopez shared his condolences to the family, sharing a photo of Randy and his son Brice Gonzalez. Brice stars on Lopez and Lopez where he plays “Chance.”







Lopez shared a heartfelt caption writing, “The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendigo.”

Randy passed away in hospice on Wednesday, per TMZ. He told his followers about it in April 2022, six months after his diagnosis, which was presumably in October 2021. At the time, he said the doctors told him he had 2 or 3 years to live.

The profile’s bio reads, “Enkyboys stands for #coloncancerawareness,” and Randy encouraged their fans to learn about the symptoms. “I kept it to myself, and I felt like it was selfish because I didn’t want to tell everybody my business because it was personal. But I feel like I can use my situation to give awareness for young men like myself,” he said in the video revealing his diagnosis.