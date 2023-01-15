Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, named the first runner-up at the Miss Universe

It was a very exciting night for all the contestants and their fans. Even though Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, didn’t take home the crown, she was name first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

Miss United States, R’Bonney Gabriel, won the 71st annual Miss Universe contest. Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel was the first runner-up and the representative from the Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez, was the second runner-up, in a competition where Latinas once again were the strongest candidates.

©GettyImages



Top 3 Finalists (L-R): Venezuela, USA and The Dominican Republic

Dudamel was certainly one of the favorites to win, with her great presence, intelligence, eloquent answers, and charisma, the Venezuelan enchanted fans and the judges. It was a Miss Universe to remember, with a new approach to beauty and women empowerment.

Dudamel is a﻿ fashion designer who supports sustainability. The 23-year-old’s mission is to spread awarenesss about ecofriendly industry practices and corporate social responsibility through her brand.

Dudamel is the daughter of former Venezuelan soccer player Rafael Dudamel and Nahir Newman Torres, a Venezuelan real estate agent. Due to her parents’ work, the Venezuelan fashion designer has lived in various countries including: Canada, Colombia, Chile and South Africa. ﻿She studied fashion desing in Italy.

The future is bright for the Venezuelan who, despite not winning the crown, has entered a world of new possibilities to impact the future.