Miss Universe 2023: Live Updates, Finalists, and Winners

The countdown to the night that will forever change a beauty pageant’s life is over! People around the globe gathered to enjoy the 2023 Miss Universe live from New Orleans. The delegates introduced themselves after a triumphal entrance in which they simulated a Mardi Gras parade while a local band performed buzzing and vibrant jazz.

Over eighty candidates representing their country competed for the Miss Universe crown during the 71st annual pageant that kicked off from the Big Easy with new hosts and a new network.

The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Find below which beauty pageant made it to the top and who became our new Miss Universe 2022-2023.

Top 16 Miss Universe Finalists

Semi-Finalists (From L) Miss India Divita Rai, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Spain Alicia Faubel, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel and Miss Colombia Maria Fernanda Aristizabal take part of the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023.

Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño Haiti: Mideline Phelizor Australia: Monique Riley Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez Laos: Payengxa Lor South Africa: Ndavi Nokeri Portugal: Telma Madeira Canada: Amelia Tu Peru: Alessia Rovegno Trinidad and Tobago: Tya Jané Ramey Curacao: Gabriëla Dos Santos India: Divira Rai Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel Spain: Alicia Faubel United States: R’Bonney Gabriel Colombia: María Fernanda Aristizábal

The Leadership Award goes to…

Thailand: Anna Sueangam-Iam

Top 5 Miss Universe Finalists

Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel United States: R’Bonney Gabriel Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño Curacao: Gabriëla Dos Santos Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez

Top 3 Miss Universe Finalists