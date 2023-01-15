The 71st Miss Universe Competition - Crown Unveiling©GettyImages
Miss Universe 2023: Live Updates, Finalists, and Winners

The countdown to the night that will forever change a beauty pageant’s life is over!

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The countdown to the night that will forever change a beauty pageant’s life is over! People around the globe gathered to enjoy the 2023 Miss Universe live from New Orleans. The delegates introduced themselves after a triumphal entrance in which they simulated a Mardi Gras parade while a local band performed buzzing and vibrant jazz.

Over eighty candidates representing their country competed for the Miss Universe crown during the 71st annual pageant that kicked off from the Big Easy with new hosts and a new network.

The 71st Miss Universe Competition - Show©GettyImages
The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Find below which beauty pageant made it to the top and who became our new Miss Universe 2022-2023.

Top 16 Miss Universe Finalists

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MISS UNIVERSE©GettyImages
Semi-Finalists (From L) Miss India Divita Rai, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Spain Alicia Faubel, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel and Miss Colombia Maria Fernanda Aristizabal take part of the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023.
  1. Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño
  2. Haiti: Mideline Phelizor
  3. Australia: Monique Riley
  4. Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez
  5. Laos: Payengxa Lor
  6. South Africa: Ndavi Nokeri
  7. Portugal: Telma Madeira
  8. Canada: Amelia Tu
  9. Peru: Alessia Rovegno
  10. Trinidad and Tobago: Tya Jané Ramey
  11. Curacao: Gabriëla Dos Santos
  12. India: Divira Rai
  13. Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel
  14. Spain: Alicia Faubel
  15. United States: R’Bonney Gabriel
  16. Colombia: María Fernanda Aristizábal

The Leadership Award goes to…

Thailand: Anna Sueangam-Iam

Top 5 Miss Universe Finalists

  1. Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel
  2. United States: R’Bonney Gabriel
  3. Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño
  4. Curacao: Gabriëla Dos Santos 
  5. Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez
2023 Miss Universe

Top 3 Miss Universe Finalists

Miss Universe 2022©GettyImages
Top 3 Miss Universe Finalists
  1. Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez
  2. United States: R’Bonney Gabriel
  3. Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel

And the Winner of Miss Universe 2022-2023 is ...

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MISS UNIVERSE©GettyImages
  • WINNER: United States: R’Bonney Gabriel
  • FIRST RUNNER-UP: Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel
  • SECOND PLACE: Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez

