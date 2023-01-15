Miss Universe 2023: Live Updates, Finalists, and Winners

The countdown to the night that will forever change a beauty pageant’s life is over! People around the globe gathered to enjoy the 2023 Miss Universe live from New Orleans. The delegates introduced themselves after a triumphal entrance in which they simulated a Mardi Gras parade while a local band performed buzzing and vibrant jazz.
Over eighty candidates representing their country competed for the Miss Universe crown during the 71st annual pageant that kicked off from the Big Easy with new hosts and a new network.
Find below which beauty pageant made it to the top and who became our new Miss Universe 2022-2023.
Top 16 Miss Universe Finalists
- Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño
- Haiti: Mideline Phelizor
- Australia: Monique Riley
- Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez
- Laos: Payengxa Lor
- South Africa: Ndavi Nokeri
- Portugal: Telma Madeira
- Canada: Amelia Tu
- Peru: Alessia Rovegno
- Trinidad and Tobago: Tya Jané Ramey
- Curacao: Gabriëla Dos Santos
- India: Divira Rai
- Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel
- Spain: Alicia Faubel
- United States: R’Bonney Gabriel
- Colombia: María Fernanda Aristizábal
The Leadership Award goes to…
Thailand: Anna Sueangam-Iam
Top 5 Miss Universe Finalists
- Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel
- United States: R’Bonney Gabriel
- Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño
- Curacao: Gabriëla Dos Santos
- Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez
Top 3 Miss Universe Finalists
- Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez
- United States: R’Bonney Gabriel
- Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel
And the Winner of Miss Universe 2022-2023 is ...
- WINNER: United States: R’Bonney Gabriel
- FIRST RUNNER-UP: Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel
- SECOND PLACE: Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez