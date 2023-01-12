Harvey Guillén talks about his friendship with Salma Hayek after working in ‘Puss in Boots’

Harvey Guillén had a great time at the 2023 Golden Globes, presenting the awards with his friend Salma Hayek. The pair shared a sweet moment on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, posing for the cameras and talking about the importance of Latino representation in Hollywood.

The two actors starred in ‘Puss In Boots’ and became fast friends, with Harvey talking to HOLA! USA about their incredible friendship. He went on to reveal that he grew up watching Salma on the big screen and remembers watching her red carpet appearances, admitting that this is a surreal experience for him.

