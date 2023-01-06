Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his tips for crushing the New Year

Arnold Schwarzenegger knows how to stick to his goals. In his most recent newsletter, Schwarzenegger shared his approach for smashing goals, whether that means in work or in fitness.

Schwarzenegger breaks down his advice in three parts: first, be honest but not negative, second, don’t put a year cap on your goals, and third, he suggests making at least one of your goals based around your physical health.

“Do you think I’m more likely to follow through with change it I start out saying ‘Arnold, you look like a pig, you look like garbage, it’s time to fix it’ or ‘Arnold, studies show that people in better shape lead longer lives with less health problems, so losing a few pounds means more time to be here hanging out with the people you love?’” he writes about the first part of his advice. “Negativity freezes you - it makes you depressed about where you are instead of excited about where you can go. Lose the negativity (unless you are one of the small percentage where negativity actually fuels you.)”

“Second, don’t set out to finish these things this year. These are big, big visions about changing who you are, not what you are. You’ll make insane progress this year, but you don’t need to finish.”

Lastly, Schwarzenegger puts an emphasis on physical health and how it has the power to influence the mind. “The Greeks always talked about a sound mind in a sound body, so I’ve always focused on both,” he writes. “The others can be things you’ve wanted to do for ages but you’ve put off, or things you know you should do, or things that will improve you as a person or at work.”