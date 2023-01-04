Leslie Grace shares a peek at Batgirl’s costume among other never-seen-before videos and snaps

Leslie Grace took to social media to share her 2022 in review, and she shared a peek at Batgirl’s costume among the never-seen-before videos and snaps. Unfortunately, we won’t see it on the big screen because the movie got canceled, but luckily the singer and actress shared with fans how Barbara Gordon/Batgirl would have looked in the HBO Max film.

Grace’s video includes brief clips of her in her trailer while wearing what appears to be her costume. The look consists of an armored purple and yellow uniform.

©Leslie Grace



The reel also includes other variations of the costume and Leslie filming action scenes.

©Leslie Grace



In August 2022, Leslie Grace thanked her fans for their support after Warner Bros. decided to cancel the release of Batgirl across all platforms after spending 90 million dollars. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” the Dominican American singer and actress wrote on Instagram.

“I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ Batgirl for life!”