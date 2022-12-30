It’s almost 2023, and Miley Cyrus is ready to get the new year started with her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve party. It all goes down tomorrow night with her godmother Dolly Parton helping her ring in the new year as her co-host. But it won’t just be the two blonde beauties watching the ball drop, the artist is going to have he help of her musical and comedic friends. Check out all the stars you can expect to see tomorrow night below.