How to watch Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball drop

The Times Square ball drop is one of the most popular ways to ring in the new year. This year’s event will host multiple artists and thousands of people in one location.

The Times Square ball drop is one of the most viewed programs in the world. According to its website, its viewed by over a billion people on a yearly basis. Here’s how and where to watch it or stream it:

Which channel?

The ball drop is featured in multiple programs, so there’s plenty of options if you have cable. On ABC Live, there’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” which kicks off at 8PM ET. It can be viewed on the ABC channel or app. There’s also CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” starting on 8PM ET. It can be watched on the channel or on the CNN app or on CNNgo. Lastly, there’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. The program will air on NBC, and can be watched on the NBC app and on Peacock. It kicks off at 10:30 PM ET.

Streaming options

The ball drop will be streamed on any apps that have Live coverage, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or fuboTV.

