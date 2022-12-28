Qatar University will honor Lionel Messi by turning his hotel room into a mini museum

Qatar University will honor Lionel Messi by turning the hotel room he was staying in into a mini museum. Guests won’t be able to make reservations for room B201 as the belongings of Argentina’s National Team captain will remain intact.

“The room of Argentina national team player Lionel Messi will remain unchanged and will remain available only for visitors and not for residence,” Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar University, told Qatari newspaper Al Sharq.

Qatar University plan on turning the room Lionel Messi stayed in during the World Cup into a mini museum 🇦🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/PXdzKpqrGd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 28, 2022

“Messi’s belongings will be a legacy for students and future generations and a witness to the great achievements Messi has reached during the World Cup.”

On December 20, Lionel Messi and the Argentina National Soccer team arrived safe and sound in Buenos Aires after securing the victory in one of the most impressive matches during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In a nerve-wracking match in Qatar, Argentina and France faced off for over 90 minutes in a sporting event that finally gave the win to the South American country. Led by Lionel Messi, the Argentinian team was able to break the 3-3 score on penalties, winning 4-2.

After decades of trying and five different World Cups, Argentina has reclaimed its place as a powerhouse in soccer, and Messi has obtained the coveted Cup that his fans asked for.

The athletes were surrounded by all the love and gratitude of their fans as soon as they landed; therefore, Messi, who is the team’s captain, took to social media to thank their supporters.

“From Grandoli to the World Cup in Qatar, almost 30 years have passed,” Messi began, referring to the neighborhood in the city of Rosario, where he is from. “It was close to three decades in which the soccer ball gave me many joys and some sadness. I always dreamed of being a World Champion, and I didn’t want to stop trying, even knowing that it might never happen”, he added.

The 35-year-old professional soccer player also shared a video that includes a fragment of an interview from when he was just a child. During the clip, Messi confessed that his biggest dream was to play with Argentina’s national team.

“This Cup that we won is also for all those who did not achieve it in the previous World Cups that we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where everyone deserved it because of how they fought until the very final, worked hard, and wanted it as much as I did… And then we deserved even in that damn final”, he continued in his message.