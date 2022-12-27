Jennifer Lopez reveals the special reason why she decorated her Christmas tree with hummingbirds

Jennifer Lopez shared with her legion of fans through a lengthy newsletter on her “On The JLo” how she spent her holiday and why she chose to have a “Hummingbird Christmas” this year. “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” Lopez wrote.
“They’re also the fastest bird, but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”
JLo’s Christmas tree featured silver and gold hummingbirds and other teal ornaments. “So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme,” she said, talking about her song “Hummingbird” as part of her new album. “We have blended families, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents, and triple the chaos!!”
Lopez also revealed the bird inspired her outfit for the holiday party she threw with Ben Affleck earlier in December. “I also picked hummingbird colors for my holiday party dress this year,” she wrote. “It’s a Gucci dress that I’ve had in my closet, which I bought a year ago, and I’ve been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear. I thought it was perfect for our Hummingbird Christmas Party.”
Jennifer said several things made her holiday memorable and shared the gift she received from the Quintanilla family. “Suzette and the family sent me a great Selena gift box this week, and I loved it!!! I wore this Selena shirt right away to go Christmas shopping. If you like rock and roll tees … these shirts are a super cool gift. Selena was such a big part of my life, so you will see me rocking these in the new year for sure!” she said.
Lopez said her closest friends got JLo Beauty. “This year I also gifted my inner circle with my new JLo Beauty Body Serum and Body Cream to go with the Booty Balm. I love to have all my friends try my new products first and tell me what they think,” she said. “The serum is a resurfacing serum that addresses uneven skin tone and texture. The cream is super hydrating and helps address hard to treat skin dimpling and loss of firmness.”
The star also used her newsletter to highlight a few of her fans. “I’ve noticed that a lot of you have embraced the #ThisIsMeThenAndNow challenge as part of my announcement of my new This Is Me … Now musical experience. Your stories are really inspiring,” she wrote.
“The This Is Me …Then and This Is Me … Now journey is all about second chances. It’s about evolving and healing as we grow over the years. It’s about getting better and better and becoming your most authentic, whole self and your stories about weight loss, growth, coming out and acceptance are inspiring to everyone. If you haven’t participated yet, just know that I am watching and can’t wait to see more. If you have, please know I see you and am proud of you. I am going to start highlighting some of my favorite stories right here, On The JLo. You inspire me and I am here to keep the conversation going and to give you a platform to be heard.”