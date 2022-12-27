Jennifer Lopez reveals the special reason why she decorated her Christmas tree with hummingbirds

Jennifer Lopez shared with her legion of fans through a lengthy newsletter on her “On The JLo” how she spent her holiday and why she chose to have a “Hummingbird Christmas” this year. “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” Lopez wrote.

“They’re also the fastest bird, but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

JLo’s Christmas tree featured silver and gold hummingbirds and other teal ornaments. “So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme,” she said, talking about her song “Hummingbird” as part of her new album. “We have blended families, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents, and triple the chaos!!”

Lopez also revealed the bird inspired her outfit for the holiday party she threw with Ben Affleck earlier in December. “I also picked hummingbird colors for my holiday party dress this year,” she wrote. “It’s a Gucci dress that I’ve had in my closet, which I bought a year ago, and I’ve been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear. I thought it was perfect for our Hummingbird Christmas Party.”

Jennifer said several things made her holiday memorable and shared the gift she received from the Quintanilla family. “Suzette and the family sent me a great Selena gift box this week, and I loved it!!! I wore this Selena shirt right away to go Christmas shopping. If you like rock and roll tees … these shirts are a super cool gift. Selena was such a big part of my life, so you will see me rocking these in the new year for sure!” she said.