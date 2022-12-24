Is Beyoncé returning to the stage in January?

Beyoncé is one of the most sought singers and doesn’t perform very often. But she might have something on her calendar because according to The Sun, she is returning to the stage next year on January 21, in Dubai.

The outlet claims the hour-long performance will be at the five-star resort Atlantis The Palm as “part of a star-studded line-up of celebrations the hotel is putting on.” They said invites have already been sent out for the event.

Bey isn’t the only one they are saying will be at the luxurious event. Swedish House Mafia is also reportedly playing at the after-party. “Tickets are like gold dust, and it will be a who’s who of the showbiz world on the night,” the source said. They went on to say insiders believe the performance cost more than £24 million, which is around $24.M.

Bey’s last tour was the “On the Run 11 Tour“ in 2018 with Jay- Z. She released Renaissance, her seventh solo studio album, in July 2022, and in October, it was revealed that she will be taking it on a world tour. Per vulture, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala raffled off an “experience” to see Beyoncé on a Renaissance tour.

It reportedly starts in the summer of 2023 and includes “national and international destinations.” As noted by the outlet, the “Crazy in Love” singer was at the event, so she has seemingly signed off on it.

Per Yahoo News, an attendee claimed the package, which included first-class plane tickets, a three-night hotel stay, two Renaissance concert tickets, and a guided backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mom, Miss Tina, was auctioned off for $150,000.