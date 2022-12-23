Chris Pratt will spend Christmas with a swollen eye after approaching a beehive

Chris Pratt’s latest encounter with nature had painful consequences! The actor took to social to reveal he was stung in the eye by a bee. “So I’ve been following this bee lady on Instagram, she’s so cool and brave, and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, ‘They’re very calm today. I’m going to remove the bee, I’m going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,‘” the movie star, known for Jurassic World said.

“So it’s built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, ‘I think I can control bees, too,‘” the 43-year-old continued, adding that he “saw a beehive” and decided to approach.

©Chris Pratt



“I went towards it, and the man standing next to me said, ‘Be careful, there’s bees,’ and I said, ‘These bees look very calm,‘” he joked.

“And I just stared at these bees, and then one of them came out and stung me in the eyeball,” Pratt said while showing his swollen eye. “So, anyways, f—k that bee lady.”