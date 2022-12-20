Billie Eilish celebrates her 21st birthday with Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish can legally have a beer in the United States now. The singer turned 21 on December 18th, and she was surrounded by her loved ones, including her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, some A list friends, and her family. Eilish stayed true to the season, having a Christmas-themed party.

The Sagittarius rang in her 21st Saturday night, and videos of the party have made their way around social media. She wore a red Mrs. Santa Claus-approved dress and cape with white fur trim while her boyfriend rocked a red suit.



According to Entertainment Tonight, and Page Six,Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Hailee Steinfeld, Doja Cat, and Eric Andre, were among some of the guests.