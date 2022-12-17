Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: North West, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Garner, and more

The weekend is here which means we have a round up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week. So sit back and get entertained by stars like North West, Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, and more.
1. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny sways his hips to his and Arcangel’s new song “La Jumpa” in amazing hoop earrings.
2. North West
North West shares how her winter break is going and proves that she is more independent than most of us, and an incredible painter.
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner enjoys sake, and good food in Aspen with Kendall Jenner.
4. Lele Pons
Lele Pons celebrates her 8 year nose job anniversary.
5. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon shares her Negroni with Laura Dern.
6. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton basques in her own iconicness.
7. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner makes her own ornaments and encourages people to shop local for Christmas.
8. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner tries her 818 tequila with Kylie.
9. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello dances with Morgan Myles ahead of voting. The singer ended up placing in third.
10. Prince Royce
Prince Royce proves he signs his own autographs.
