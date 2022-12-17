Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: North West, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Garner, and more

The weekend is here which means we have a round up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week. So sit back and get entertained by stars like North West, Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, and more.

1. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny sways his hips to his and Arcangel’s new song “La Jumpa” in amazing hoop earrings.

2. North West

North West shares how her winter break is going and proves that she is more independent than most of us, and an incredible painter.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner enjoys sake, and good food in Aspen with Kendall Jenner.

4. Lele Pons

Lele Pons celebrates her 8 year nose job anniversary.