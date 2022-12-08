WNBA star Brittney Griner is freed; will spend the holidays with her loved ones

Freedom has finally knocked on WNBA star Brittney Griner after spending months in a Russian jail. The athlete will spend the holidays with her loved ones after a successful one-for-one prisoner swap.

The 32-year-old basketball player, serving time on narcotic charges, was released in exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, as reported by CBS News.

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, waits for the verdict inside a defendants' cage during a hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022.

According to the news publication, President Joe Biden signed off on the trade, which took place in the United Arab Emirates. “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” the United States President wrote alongside snaps of himself, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Griner’s wife, Cherelle.

Who is protecting Brittney Griner overseas?

According to CNN, Griner is with American officials. President Biden addressed the nation and verbally confirmed the exchange agreement between Griner and Bout.

Cherelle Griner (L), spouse of US women's basketball player Brittney Griner, and US President Joe Biden arrive for a press conference about the release of Brittney Griner, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 8, 2022.

“After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have been there all along,” he said.

“This is a day we worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations,” he added.

Why Brittney Griner was detained?

According to reports from The New York Times, the Phoenix Mercury player was detained after customs officials detected cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

USA Basketball, the governing body for sport in the United States, said in a statement it is “aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia.”