Camila Cabello shows off new Y2K haircut

Camila Cabello got a bold new hairstyle.

Cabello’s hairstylist shared a photo of her new look and wrote about his inspiration and intent in the captions, calling out the year 2000 as one of his main references.

The post shows Cabello’s new hairstyle which is cut in layers, with a discreet fringe. She shows off some fresh highlights and a perfect blowout. “Bring the 2000s layers back again,” wrote her stylist, Dimitris Gianetos. His previous post shows a different Cabello hairstyle, this time, showing off shorter hair, which was likely lengthened with the help of some extensions.

Cabello also shared a photo of her new look, showing off her new outfit while promoting her work as a celebrity judge on “The Voice.”

“It’s time to find out who’s going to the finale,” she captioned it.

The photos show her posing against a wall and flipping the camera off as she takes her small dog on a walk. She shows off an outfit with a lot of plaid, including different patches on her pants that she paired with a black top. Her hairstyle looks darker in the photo and she accessorized the look with hoop earrings.

Recently, Cabello was one of the surprise guests of Camilo Echeverry, surprising fans at his concert in Los Angeles. “I still can’t believe I have a song with her,” he said before introducing her to the stage. The two performed their song “Ambulancia,” marking their first joint public performance.