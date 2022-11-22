WATCH: Camila Cabello reacts to viral video of her pronouncing ‘Christmas’

Camila Cabello is addressing her latest viral video, just in time for Christmas! The singer posted a video reacting to the many comments made online, after a clip from last year resurfaced, in which the singer pronounces ‘Christmas’ as ‘Quismois.’

“Me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois),” Camila wrote, acting as her own vocal coach in preparation to perform the song. “OK, so we’re just going to practice some phrasing, so repeat after me,” she starts.

i’ll be home for quismoiss pic.twitter.com/VaZY36itJG — AARON (@lidolmix) November 19, 2022

She can be seen trying to pronounce the word but keeps saying “I’ll be home for quismois.” After more failed attempts, the vocal coach smiles and nods and says, “It’s gonna be great.”

The viral video was taken last year during her performance at the White House, with many users making the clip into a meme, gaining millions of views almost instantly. “Yes Camila, I too will be home for quismois,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Pov the quiz mice when they find out camilla cabello will be home for them.”

@camilacabello me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois) ♬ original sound - Camila Cabello

And now that her version of her holiday song has gone viral, Camila has taken the opportunity to release it on streaming services. “I recorded this mariachi cover of my favorite Christmas song last year on amazon music,” she wrote on November 5. “It’s out on all platforms now, and I’m still super proud of it. Enjoy.”