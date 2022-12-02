Jennifer Garner takes daughter Violet Affleck to President Joe Biden’s White House state dinner

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck attended President Joe Biden’s White House state dinner on Thursday, December 1, looking chic and gorgeous in a rare public appearance together.

The event honored French President Emmanuel Macron and is Violet’s first state dinner. The teenager also celebrated her birthday, turning 17 years old, surrounded by heads of republics, politicians,s and other stars. Jennifer and her daughter with, Ben Affleck, wore black Ralph Lauren gowns.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022.

Other celebs at the state dinner included Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who also brought her 25-year-old son, Charlie Hall. Jon Batiste, Stephen Colbert, Ariana DeBose, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen also gathered with President Joe Biden.

©Getty Images



Ariana DeBose, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen

A toast and good food

According to CNN, President Joe Biden’s first state dinner of his presidency hosted the guests under a tent on the White House grounds. “These are intricate – and expensive – events,” a source who has worked in the White House told the publication. “If the administration is willing to sink budget dollars into them, there’s probably a larger strategy at play.”

The State Dinner had rental dishes, glasses, flatware, table accouterments, and linens, as reported by the media outlet. The décor was red, white, and blue, representing the American and French flags.

©GettyImages



French President Emmanuel Macron speaks alongside US President Joe Biden during a state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022.

The tables had roses arrangements, including American Beauty varietals and Piano Roses. Guests toasted with champagne flutes filled with American sparkling wine.

It is reported that the first lady was very hands-on in selecting the dinner details, including planning, dishes, seating chart, and more. White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford presented the menu, which included caviar and butter-poached lobster, Calotte of beef and watercress, and sunchoke salad. For dessert, guests had crème Fraiche ice cream.