Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are undeniably one of the most fan-favorite couples in Hollywood! The pair are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary, and Sofia decided to share some special photos from their important day.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Surrounded by their closest friends and family members, there were 350 guests in attendance at the private ceremony, including Sofia’s ‘Modern Family’ co-stars and Joe’s ‘True Blood’ co-stars.

“Love u Joe Manganiello,” Sofia wrote, sharing some photos with her wedding dress, including one dancing with her husband after the ceremony. “Seven years ago today… I love you Sofía,” Joe wrote on a different post, sharing more pics from their wedding day.

©Sofia Vergara





The actress wore a Zuhair Murad Couture gown, while the actor wore a classic black tuxedo. It was also reported that the couple decided to say ‘I will’ instead of the traditional ‘I do,’ and read passages from the bible in Spanish and English, before reading their own vows.

For their first dance as husband and wife, the stars danced to ‘The Way You Look Tonight’ by Frank Sinatra, and the guests were surprised when the party started with a special live performance from Pitbull.