Sebastian Yatra clears the air on Aislinn Derbez romance rumors

Since Aislinn Derbez has been single, there is no shortage of rumors of new flings. Among them is Sebastián Yatra. Photographs of the two single celebrities made their rounds on social media, which sparked rumors from eager fans that there could be something between them. Now, they have both cleared the air.

Yatra had nothing but nice things to say when talking about the daughter of Eugenio Derbez. After the Latin Grammys, he was approached by the media who asked about Aislinn, per Despierta America. He assured them that while the rumors are false, she is an extraordinary girl. “It’s not true, but if I had her it would be the best.”

While the end of the statement sounded like he liked the idea of a relationship he added, “we are just friends.” “I like her very much, she is an extraordinary girl and I’m sure she will be very happy with whomever she is with,” the 28-year-old continued.

AS for Derbez, who divorced Mauricio Ochmann before a relationship with Jonathan Kubben she made similar statements a week before when talking to the press in Spain. “What romance? I’m happily single, don’t give me any boyfriends until next year. No man. How they invent things! (Sebastián Yatra) is my friend,” he said per Infoebae.