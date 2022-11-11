Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream turns 6

The Kardashian and Jenner minis are growing up fast. Dream Kardashian, who is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna is officially 6 years old! Dream is Rob’s only child, and although his Instagram bio says he doesn’t post to the account, he shared a photo of Dream with the cute caption, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you.”



Chyna also shared a sweet post for Dream. The personality shared videos and photos of the happy girl on her Instagram with the caption, “Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream mommy loves you.”



While the family doesn’t seem to be on the best terms with Chyna, real name Angela White, they all love Dream and spoil her with love. The kids carpooled to school, and Khloé Kardashian made sure Dream had birthday balloons waiting for her in the car

