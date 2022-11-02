Kylie Jenner©Jack Henry/Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The original Elvira reacts to Kylie Jenner’s Halloween costume: ‘She could never’

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Elvira is sharing her thoughts about Kylie Jenner’s Halloween costume, after the reality star surprised her fans with almost the exact same look as Cassandra Peterson’s iconic character.

Cassandra Peterson©Cassandra Peterson

The original Mistress of the Dark praised Kylie for choosing Elvira for her Halloween costume, however she thinks there are some things she could have done differently. “I didn’t get a heads up that Kylie was doing the costume, but she did the costume justice and it was very flattering,” she said to TMZ.

She continued, “It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me,” as horror fans recognize Cassandra’s role in the 1988 film ‘Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.’ Kylie also named herself ‘Kyvira’ when she posted the photos, recreating the look and some of the costumes and scenes for the movie, in a series of professional photos.

Kylie Jenner©Jack Henry/Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Cassandra also posted a fan-made meme, which includes a photo of Kylie in full costume. “In a world full of Kardashians, be an Elvira,” the meme reads, adding in the comments that it “would’ve been nice” to get some recognition from the TV personality.

The actress was catapulted into fame after portraying the fan-favorite character in the 80’s and creating a whole aesthetic for Elvira. Imitation might be the highest form of flattery but…she could never!!!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Nothing comes close to the original.”

