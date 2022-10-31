Kylie Jenner wins Halloween as ‘Elvira: Mistress of the Dark’ in sexy costume

Kylie Jenner is Halloween royalty! The reality star went all out for Halloween this year, wearing not just one, but two iconic costumes, bringing all the spooky vibes and sharing the incredible ensembles with her fans and followers.

The businesswoman unveiled her Halloween costumes over the weekend, dressing up as the fan-favorite Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, channeling the character and posing in an over-the-top photoshoot, recreating scenes from the movie and famous photos of Elvira.

Fans of Kylie were surprised after she posted all the photos from the photoshoot, as she did a perfect job, looking like Elvira from head-to-toe. Kylie wore the character’s signature black beehive, showing off her incredible physique in one of the photos, with a sequin fringe skirt and a bra with tassels, posing in a similar spider web background from one of the final scenes of the 1988 film.

There is no doubt that Kylie paid homage to the horror icon portrayed by Cassandra Peterson, as she also wore a similar black dress, recreating one of the most well-known Elvira photos, with the same outfit and pose.

©Cassandra Peterson





“Kyvira,” Kylie wrote in the caption. She also showed her stunning makeup, with a matte red lip and smokey eyeshadow. Her long black nails were perfectly manicured, recreating another Elvira photo, posing on red satin and showing her curves.