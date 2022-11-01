Chrissy Teigen accused of copying cake mix products from small business

Chrissy Teigen is being accused of copying her cake mix products from a baker named Jordan Rondel, claiming that she used the same concept for her baking mixes, after they collaborated in a limited-edition cake kit.

Loading the player...

“Sooo this has happened. Chrissy Teigen released her own line of elevated baking mixes (pictured here alongside mine) right after we collaborated on a cake mix together,” Jordan wrote, posting a side-by-side comparison of her products and Chrissy’s launch.

She continued, making reference to her own company. “I’ve taken a week to try to process everything and could say a lot more here, but I just want to acknowledge the support from everyone who has messaged me or commented online to stick up for The Caker.”

Jordan also explained that she is not looking to cause any issues with Chrissy, however she feels it might be unfair because she runs a small business.

“Thank you from the bottom of my exhausted heart. I have no issue with anyone releasing baking mixes, but I think you guys are right that this particular situation isn’t chill, especially because we’re just a small sister-run business,” she wrote.

And while Chrissy has yet to comment on the situation, Jordan concluded by saying that she “was actually lovely to work with and I don’t want this to turn into a dramatic witch hunt, I just want to say thank you to my community.”